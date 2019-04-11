Police believe multiple suspects using fake $50 American bills in Saskatoon

Saskatoon police advised people on April 11 of fake $50 American bills being used in the city.

The counterfeit currency reportedly feels like regular paper, may be of varying sizes and have sloppily cut lines.

The fake bills turned in to police so far have the serial numbers: MD31941004B, MD36623526B and MD32118894B.

Police believe there may be multiple persons, however, one male suspect is believed to have used the bills at businesses in the 100 and 200 blocks of Betts Avenue and the 1500-block Idylwyld Drive North.

The suspect is described as roughly six-foot, with a thin build and a pockmarked complexion.

He was seen wearing a black hoodie with white bands on the sleeves, a black baseball hat and was carrying a backpack with a camouflage pattern.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.