Several firearms located, 4 Saskatoon men arrested Saturday evening

Four Saskatoon men were arrested Saturday evening in the 500 block of Avenue X, according to Saskatoon police.

Police responded to a report of a disturbance at the residence at about 5 p.m.

READ MORE: Firearms seized and several people detained in Saskatoon assault investigation

Officers found four men between the ages of 18 and 26 years old. They say they were found to be “unlawfully in a dwelling.”

Several firearms were also located and the men were taken into custody.

The targeted enforcement unit also attended the scene and is investigating.

Police say the men are facing numerous charges.