70-year-old Saskatchewan woman charged with cocaine trafficking

A 70-year-old Saskatchewan woman is facing a cocaine trafficking charge after a bust in northern Saskatchewan.

Saskatchewan RCMP said officers from the Green Lake and Meadow Lake RCMP detachments, along with a North Battleford police dog unit, searched a home in Green Lake on Aug. 8.

Police have not said how much cocaine was seized, but said they took a woman into custody as a result of the search.

Rita Sinclair is charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

She has been released from custody and will make her first appearance in Meadow Lake provincial court on Sept. 16.

Green Lake is roughly 305 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

