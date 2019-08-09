Cocaine, fentanyl seized during Project NUKE: Regina police

Eight people are facing charges under Project NUKE, according to Regina police.

The two-month investigation targeted people distributing drugs in the city.

Searches were executed earlier this week in the 3800-block of Dewdney Avenue, the 2900-block of Parliament Avenue, the 300-block of Smith Street, the 100-block of Montreal Street North and the 1800-block of Albert Street.

As a result, officers said they seized cocaine, fentanyl, gun ammunition and cash.

Mohamed Ilyaas Badal, Givonn Bowen-Wright, Nasrudin Ali Nur, Christopher Hugh McDougall, Tyrell Charles Nelson Jones and Yoonis Ibrahim are facing drug charges as well as possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000. All are from Regina except Ibrahim, who is from Ontario.

McDougall and Jones are also charged with possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl along with offences for possession of ammo.

Alberta’s Rage Mohamed and Abdulkadir Mohamed Yusuf are facing drug charges.

All of the accused range in age from 19 to 34.

The Regina combined forces special enforcement unit, with help from other specialized police sections, laid the charges under Project NUKE.