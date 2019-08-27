2 Alberta men suspects in Holbein, Sask. gas and dash

Shellbrook RCMP has identified the two suspects believed to be involved in a theft and hit and run at a gas station in Holbein, Sask., two weeks ago.

The initial investigation revealed that two men fuelled their truck and attempted to leave without paying at roughly 8:20 a.m. CT on Aug. 13.

The owner, Trent Riel, told Global News he intervened by jumping in the driver’s side of the cabin to prevent it from leaving.

The driver responded by aggressively driving through the parking lot, ejecting Riel from the vehicle.

Riel said he suffered a broken bone in his left leg and what he called “road rash” from the gravel in the parking lot.

The two men then drove away in a vehicle described as a matte black Ford F-350 Harley Davidson edition pickup truck. It was believed they were travelling west.

John Vincent Fryingpan, 26, and Bradley Lee Fryingpan, 31, both are from the Frog Lake area in Alberta are wanted on warrants in relation to this incident.

John Fryingpan is charged with theft under $5,000, aggravated assault, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, failure to stop, and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

He is described as being around five-foot-nine, roughly 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Bradley Fryingpan is charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

He is described as being approximately six-foot-two with a slim build, brown hair and brown eyes. RCMP said no photo of Bradley Fryingpan is available.

Police said they have reason to believe the two men travelled to Alberta, but are unable to confirm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Holbein is approximately 140 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

