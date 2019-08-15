Handguns used in 2 separate street robberies: Saskatoon police

Saskatoon police say they are still trying to determine whether two alleged street robberies that took place on Tuesday evening are connected.

The first alleged robbery happened at around 6:45 p.m. in the 300 block of 21st Street West.

According to police, a boy said four unknown people approached him, pointed a handgun and demanded his shoes.

The four male suspects were all wearing green clothing, police said, and two were reportedly on bikes while the other two were walking.

No other descriptions of the suspects were provided by police.

The second alleged robbery happened nearly five hours later in the 400 block of 3rd Avenue North.

According to police, a man said three people — two men and a woman — threatened him with a handgun and demanded his cellphone and passcode before allegedly fleeing on foot.

The woman suspect is described as being approximately 20 years old and five feet three inches tall with a teardrop tattoo under her eye. She was reportedly wearing all-black clothing at the time of the alleged incident.

One male suspect is described as being in his late 20s, six feet tall and also wearing all black.

The second male suspect is described as being either 19 or 20, five feet eight inches tall and wearing all black with a blue-and-white bandanna.

No injuries were reported in either of the alleged robberies.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

