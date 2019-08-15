Increased GO Transit service through Kitchener, Guelph begins Sept. 3

There will be more GO trains travelling through Kitchener and Guelph beginning on Sept. 3, Metrolinx announced on Thursday.

Among the changes on the Kitchener line are new late-night service and express trains during rush hour as well as during the midday.

The agency says the GO train, which departs from Union Station at 6 p.m., will now be an express train to Bramalea Station before continuing west. This move will decrease the travel time to Kitchener by 20 minutes and will also save time for commuters departing at other stops as well.

Earlier in the day, the 12:53 p.m. westbound trip from Union to Bramalea stations will now continue to Kitchener with an arrival time of 2:47 p.m.

For those heading into the Big Smoke, two trains which had previously began their journey at Mount Pleasant Station will now begin in Kitchener. The train that used to depart from Mount Pleasant station at 9 a.m. and 3:52 p.m. will now leave Kitchener at 7:57 a.m. and 2:57 p.m.

For those who want to ride the rails at night after experiencing some Toronto nightlife, there are new options as well.

A train will depart from Union at 9:53 p.m. and stop in Guelph before arriving in Kitchener at 11:47 p.m. while a second train will leave Union an hour after the first and will arrive at Guelph Central station at 12:22 a.m.

There will also be a new eastbound service as well with a train leaving Kitchener station at 8:57 p.m. and stopping in Guelph before arriving at Union Station at 10:51 p.m.

The agency also urged current travelers to check their schedules as there will be some adjustments in departure times when the service changes launch.

In addition, the trains heading eastbound from Kitchener at 2:57 p.m. will now only be six car lengths long.