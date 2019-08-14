N.S. PCs swaps out candidate for Northside-Westmount byelection

The slate of candidates for three Nova Scotia byelections that will be held next month is now set.

But the Nova Scotia PCs swapped out their candidate for the Northside-Westmount byelection in the final hours as nominations closed on Wednesday, saying that Danny Laffin failed “to comply with the disclosure process.”

“The PC Party sets a high standard for those who can run under our banner,” said PC Leader Tim Houston in a statement.

The Tories will now be running Murray Ryan, a chartered professional accountant, as their candidate instead of Laffin, who will now run as an Independent.

In a Facebook post, Laffin characterized the decision as a “resignation” rather than a removal.

“More information will be released after we seek legal counsel,” he said.

Laffin and Ryan will be joined by Thomas Bethell of the Atlantica Party, Ronald Crowther of the Nova Scotia NDP, Paul Ratchford of the Nova Scotia Liberal Party and Independent Andrew Doyle in the byelection for Northside-Westmount.

In the byelection for Argyle-Barrington, Charlene LeBlanc will represent the Liberals, Colton LeBlanc will represent the PCs, Adam Randall will carry the Green party of Nova Scotia’s banner and Robin Smith will represent the NDP.

In the Sydney River-Mira-Louisbourg byelection, Marc Botte will carry the banner for the Liberals, Brian Comer will represent the Tories, Russ Green will run as an Independent, Mary Beth MacDonald will carry the NDP banner and Bill Matheson will represent the Green party of Nova Scotia.

All three by-elections will be held on Sept. 3.