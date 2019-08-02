Nova Scotians head to the polls for 3 separate byelections on Sept. 3

The writ has dropped and Nova Scotians will head to the polls for three separate byelections on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

Elections Nova Scotia announced on Friday that Richard Temporale, the province’s chief electoral officer, had received an order from the governor-in-council for byelections in Argyle-Barrington, Northside-Westmount and Sydney River-Mira-Louisbourg.

READ MORE: N.S. MLA Orrell joins d’Entremont and MacLeod as federal Tory candidates

All three ridings have been recently vacated by Nova Scotia PC MLAs who have been nominated as Tory candidates in the upcoming federal election.

So far, only two candidates have officially registered to run in the byelections.

Charlene LeBlanc of the Nova Scotia Liberal Party and Colton LeBlanc of the Progressive Conservative Association of Nova Scotia are registered to run in Argyle-Barrington.

WATCH: Elections Nova Scotia suggests change to the rules for municipal politicians

Another byelection is in the province’s future.

Independent MLA Lenore Zann has yet to resign her seat in the provincial legislature after she won the federal Liberal nomination for Cumberland-Colchester.

By law, a federal candidate is unable to hold a seat in the provincial legislature. But they don’t have to officially resign until their nomination papers are submitted to Elections Canada and that doesn’t have to happen until 21 days before election day.