‘My heart is so full’: Ontario resident wins Lotto 6/49 $44M jackpot

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Emidio S. is from a small town and said he never had big dreams.

That’s why he was overcome with emotion when he learned he won the Lotto 6/49 jackpot of $44 million from the March 11 draw, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation announced Friday.

“I’ve always been grateful for what I had, and now I have even more to be grateful for,” he said during his winner celebration at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. “I never thought this would happen to me. Now, I believe it. My heart is so full.”

As many do, Emidio was listening to the radio on his early commute to work in Jarvis, Ont., approximately 50 kilometres southwest of Hamilton, when he heard that the Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball prize had been won in Ontario, but he didn’t hear the amount.

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“I would usually wait until I got to work to check my email because I buy my lottery tickets on OLG.ca,” he said. “But something told me to stop the car and check right away.”

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After checking his email and seeing six zeros, Emidio didn’t go into work.

“I signed out of my OLG.ca account, logged back in, and saw the $44 million figure again,” he recalled. “I couldn’t wrap my head around it! Finally, I said to myself, ‘I’d better tell my wife.’”

Emidio said his wife works 12-hour days, sometimes without a day off, so his first priority is to take her on vacation.

“We used to travel a bit before COVID, and just seeing her relaxing on a beach back then was pure joy for me. I can picture her looking out over the ocean without a care in the world. I just want to see that expression of relaxation and joy on her face again.”

The couple also plan to use some of the money to help their kids.

“I’m hoping they’ll be able to live out their ambitions and careers on their own terms, rather than simply working to pay the bills,” Emidio said.

“I’ve always focused on health and happiness for my family and loved ones,” he added. “Now I get to help the people who are most important to me.”