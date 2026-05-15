Independent probe sought into antisemitism allegations within Toronto police

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The Toronto Police Service Board has formally asked for an independent probe into allegations made by a former senior officer that antisemitism and racism are rife within the force.

Chair Shelley Carroll announced Friday the board has requested Ontario’s Inspectorate of Policing to consider an expedited inspection relating to claims made by former homicide detective Hank Idsinga in his new memoir.

High Road: Confessions of a Homicide Cop details Idsinga reportedly witnessing cases of antisemitism and racism, writing that he had concerns about corruption in the service’s senior ranks.

Carroll said the board’s request follows engagement with Jewish community stakeholders and members of the board’s Jewish Community Advisory Table.

“The board has heard clearly from members of Toronto’s Jewish community that these concerns need to be examined independently and credibly,” Carroll said in a statement.

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“Residents should never have to question whether they’ll be treated fairly because of who they are or what community they belong to. People need confidence that policing in Toronto is professional, impartial, and free from bias.”

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The board is seeking the probe through the Inspectorate of Policing because it’s Ontario’s independent policing oversight body that has statutory authority to conduct inspections, compel information and issue binding directions where necessary.

“The Inspectorate exists specifically to examine systemic policing concerns through an independent process grounded in expertise, accountability, and public confidence,” Carroll said.

“That makes it the appropriate mechanism for this work.”

Late last month, Chief Myron Demkiw promised an investigation into the matter; Idsinga told Global News at the time he wouldn’t trust an internal investigation.

During his time with the service, Idsinga said he got a “peek behind the curtain,” and while most senior officers are hard workers, it can take just a “couple of bad eggs” to ruin the reputation.

He also acknowledged the memoir is his version of the events he experienced.

In one case, Idsinga said a fellow officer made antisemitic comments to his face, presumably unaware of his heritage. Idsinga’s grandfather, a German jew, was killed during the Holocaust.

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Idsinga served with the Toronto Police Service for 34 years and was involved in high-profile cases, including serial killer Bruce McArthur and the murders of billionaires Barry and Honey Sherman.

— With files from Global News’ Sean Previl