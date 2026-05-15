Toronto police warn beachgoers to behave this Victoria Day long weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they are increasing officer presence and enforcement measures at the city’s east-end beaches ahead of a busy Victoria Day long weekend.

Speaking Friday morning, Supt. Dave Correa said the Toronto Police Service has developed an operational plan for Monday night’s fireworks display at Ashbridges Bay Park.

Police are partnering with the City of Toronto, Toronto Fire Services, paramedics, bylaw officers and TTC officials. The service said they will also be deploying mounted units, marine patrol, bike officers and ATV patrols on Monday.

The fireworks display at Ashbridges Bay Park is scheduled for 10 p.m. that night and will take place along the harbourfront and beaches.

Correa said officers will focus on crowd management, traffic congestion and public safety as thousands are expected to visit the waterfront.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Officials are strongly encouraging visitors to the area to use public transit due to limited parking and planned road closures.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have been able to enhance our deployment of officers to be nimble to any major incidents that may arise,” Correa said, adding there is no indication of any safety concerns.

“All steps will be taken to ensure investigations are conducted in a wholesome way,” he said.

Police reminded visitors that fireworks are not permitted on beaches, including at Woodbine Beach and Ashbridges Bay, and anyone who is caught could face fines.

Alcohol is also not prohibited at both beaches, despite some Toronto parks being included in the city’s alcohol consumption pilot program. Bonfires and drones are also not allowed.

Police said people may bring small portable speakers, but excessive noise could lead to bylaw enforcement.

Police also addressed concerns about “firework wars” and large disturbances seen at some waterfront gatherings in previous years.

Correa said those incidents have decreased, but officers remain prepared.

Meanwhile, police said roughly 10,000 people are expected to attend the Electric Island festival over the weekend.

Officials said the event has its own security and police presence in place and they are confident both events can safely take place at the same time.