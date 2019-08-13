Prince Edward County OPP arrest 2 teens following reported break-ins over August long weekend

A 13-year-old and an 18-year-old are being investigated following two reported break-ins at Prince Edward County businesses over the August long weekend.

OPP say officers were called to a business on Main Street in Picton on Aug. 2 at around 11:30 a.m. because the store had allegedly been broken into overnight.

READ MORE: London police look to identify man seen looking into vehicles near Springbank Park

Nothing was stolen from the business, but police say over $2,500 worth of property was vandalized.

The next day, at around 10:30 a.m., OPP say officers were called to a business on County Road 18 in Athol Township, where a second break and enter had reportedly occurred overnight. This time, police say a safe containing over $1,000 was stolen.

On Aug. 12, Prince Edward County OPP identified two male suspects in relation to the first reported break and enter.

Police charged Daniel Jacob Geerstma, 18, of Prince Edward County, with break and enter, mischief under $5,000 and failure to comply with a probation order.

Police say charges are also currently pending against the 13-year-old boy, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

READ MORE: Peterborough man charged in connection to downtown restaurant break-ins

Police say there are no current updates about the second reported incident, but the investigation is ongoing.

OPP are asking anyone with information regarding the reported break-ins to contact them at 1-888-310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.