Peterborough man charged in connection to downtown restaurant break-ins

A Peterborough man is facing several charges following break-ins at two downtown restaurants and a theft from a vehicle in a parking lot.

Peterborough Police Service says, the accused attempted to break into a restaurant on Hunter Street West on Sunday. He then left the area and allegedly stole a truck which had been parked in a nearby lot. The accused allegedly backed into a shed while driving away, damaging the vehicle and shed.

READ MORE: Police seek 3 suspects in alleged distraction theft scam in Peterborough

The investigation led to the identity of a suspect who was located on Tuesday in the downtown area. Further investigation revealed the suspect may be connected to another break-in at another restaurant on the street on Sunday where cash was stolen from a till.

Anthony John Quinn, 40, of Murray Street, is charged with two counts each of break and enter and failure to comply with a probation order, along with one count each of theft of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 (stolen bank card) and mischief under $5,000.

The accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court later Wednesday.

WATCH: Car thieves target vehicle used by touring children’s choir