London police look to identify man seen looking into vehicles near Springbank Park

Amid an increase in reported vehicle thefts, London police say they’re appealing to the public in the hopes of identifying a man seen looking into vehicles near Springbank Park.

Police say the search for the suspect stems from an ongoing investigation into vehicle thefts reported in parks from the city’s west end.

Investigators say on two occasions, a man was seen looking into vehicles parked in the lots around Springbank Park.

The man is described as white, standing five-feet ten-inches with a medium build and a shaved head. Police say he was seen wearing shorts along with a blue t-shirt and white running shoes.

The man was observed entering a bright blue vehicle, which investigators believe was a Chevrolet Cruz.

The search for a suspect comes amid an uptick in vehicle break-ins reported in Springbank Park.

In 2019, 47 vehicle break-ins were reported at those lots in the first six months of the year, with 20 of those reported in the month of June alone. By comparison, in all of 2018, only 16 incidents were reported in the same area.

Police are reminding the public to always lock their vehicles and never leave valuables inside. If valuables do have to be left inside, police advise keeping them out of sight from potential thieves.