Young Garth Brooks fan gets pulled up on stage

Garth Brooks took Regina by storm with back to back performances at Mosaic Stadium that broke records. The country music star left fans buzzing, but for one particular fan the night was life changing.

Prayers were answered on Saturday when the legend himself pulled one lucky fan, Cami Baragar on stage after reading a sign in the crowd.

“In that moment he’s only looking at you. Not the other 40 thousand people there,” Baragar said when explaining the feeling after Garth Brooks noticed her sign.

The message that read: “Bullied but not broken standing outside the fire” was what caused the artist to stop and address Baragar. Grade 6 was a tough year at school for the 11-year-old.

“The only thing I was thinking about when I was in school [was] coming home and I hated school cause everyday I would get bullied,” Baragar explained.

In a Facebook video that has since gone viral with over 64,000 views, Brooks told Baragar that he has three girls of his own and tells his daughters that bullies are just people that are the most scared.

Since the moment Baragar shared with the artist on stage, she has received an out pour of supportive messages from across the country. Her mother is grateful for the opportunity and believes this could really be a fresh start for her daughter.