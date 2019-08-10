‘Thunder rolls’ through Regina Friday, delaying Garth Brooks, Folk Fest
A series of intense storms hit the Regina region Friday evening, causing problems for two of the city’s biggest outdoor events of the year.
Both the Regina Folk Fest in Victoria Park and Friday’s Garth Brooks concert at Mosaic Stadium faced delays. And while both events eventually resumed, they didn’t escape without some upset fans.
The first storm cell passed by Mosaic Stadium shortly after 5 p.m., triggering the stadium’s “shelter-in-place” policy. Gates, which opened at five p.m., were temporarily closed around 5:30 p.m. while loudspeakers advised those in and outside of the stadium to seek shelter. They re-opened shortly before 6 p.m. as massive lines formed outside the stadium but closed again as another storm cell passed through the area shortly after 6:30 p.m.
Garth Brooks finally took the stage around 9:40 p.m. Brooks’ opener Brett Kissell, however, was canceled, though the six-time CMA Entertainer of the Year still gave Kissell a chance to shine.
The Regina Folk Fest, meanwhile, faced similar delays. As storms rolled through Friday evening, Festival organizers also advised patrons to take shelter in nearby buildings.
The festival’s main stage re-opened around 9:30 p.m. allowing three of the evening’s headliners – the Dead South, Bahamas, and A Tribe Called Red – to perform.
Both events are back on schedule today. Environment Canada is predicting a high of 20 degrees with clear skies in the evening. They’re calling for an overnight low of four degrees with a risk of frost.
