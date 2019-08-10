‘Thunder rolls’ through Regina Friday, delaying Garth Brooks, Folk Fest

A series of intense storms hit the Regina region Friday evening, causing problems for two of the city’s biggest outdoor events of the year.

Both the Regina Folk Fest in Victoria Park and Friday’s Garth Brooks concert at Mosaic Stadium faced delays. And while both events eventually resumed, they didn’t escape without some upset fans.

READ MORE: Heading to Garth Brooks? Here’s your traffic and transit need-to-know

The first storm cell passed by Mosaic Stadium shortly after 5 p.m., triggering the stadium’s “shelter-in-place” policy. Gates, which opened at five p.m., were temporarily closed around 5:30 p.m. while loudspeakers advised those in and outside of the stadium to seek shelter. They re-opened shortly before 6 p.m. as massive lines formed outside the stadium but closed again as another storm cell passed through the area shortly after 6:30 p.m.

UPDATE: ok folks, another storm cell is approaching…we are shutting Stadium gates…IF YOU ARE NOT INSIDE THE STADIUM, but you are on the grounds…please make your way to the Brandt Centre as it is open for you to seek shelter as lightning approaches! — Evraz Place Live (@evrazplacelive) August 10, 2019

Garth Brooks finally took the stage around 9:40 p.m. Brooks’ opener Brett Kissell, however, was canceled, though the six-time CMA Entertainer of the Year still gave Kissell a chance to shine.

The #GARTHinREGINA show is starting soon! Due to the rain delay, @BrettKissel will no longer be opening tonight’s show. He will be booked for a future date to open The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour. – Team Garth #GARTHinREGINA — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) August 10, 2019

Hey @BrettKissel I know A LOT of our friends in Canada want to see YOU tonight! How about joining me for Friends in Low Places and getting this place LOUD!!!! love you pard, g #GARTHinREGINA — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) August 10, 2019

Hey @brettkissel that may have been the most fun ever singing Friends in Low Places tonight!! love, g #GARTHinREGINA — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) August 10, 2019

READ MORE: Regina Folk Festival celebrating 50th birthday with stacked lineup

The Regina Folk Fest, meanwhile, faced similar delays. As storms rolled through Friday evening, Festival organizers also advised patrons to take shelter in nearby buildings.

This is not an emergency evacuation but we recommend people take shelter. Audience and volunteers are welcome to go to the Cornwall Centre. Stay tuned for updates. #RFF19 — Regina Folk Festival (@ReginaFolkFest) August 10, 2019

The festival’s main stage re-opened around 9:30 p.m. allowing three of the evening’s headliners – the Dead South, Bahamas, and A Tribe Called Red – to perform.

Hey you #yqr buttholes! .. the storm saw Nate's mean mug and decided to leave .. we are on at 9:40. See you punks there. Love you. — The Dead South (@TheDeadSouth4) August 10, 2019

Both events are back on schedule today. Environment Canada is predicting a high of 20 degrees with clear skies in the evening. They’re calling for an overnight low of four degrees with a risk of frost.