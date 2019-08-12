Saskatoon NICU donation will keep families connected with newborns

A donation aims to allow families using Saskatoon’s new neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) to stay connected with their newborn baby, no matter where they are.

The funds, raised by Bloom In Support of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (BloomNICU), will be used to continue purchasing NicView cameras for all 48 NICU beds in the new Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital.

READ MORE: $1M donation to start foundation to aid services at All Nations Healing Hospital

This will make Saskatoon’s NICU the first in Canada to have the technology, BloomNICU said.

BloomNICU also made a contribution this year toward the purchase of specialized equipment for respiratory and lung support for premature babies.

A cheque for $71,000 was presented by the non-profit charity to the NICU on Monday.

An additional donation of $5,000 was announced by BloomNICU to purchase life-saving supplies for the care of newborns in La Ronge, La Loche and Meadow Lake.

“Our children were in the NICU, and we feel it is so important to give back. BloomNICU has become a piece of us,” Amy Novakovski and Tina Searcy, executive directors of BloomNICU, said in a press release.

“We are blown away and so thankful to everyone who supports BloomNICU each year, allowing us to help the NICU provide the best possible care for fragile newborns.”

WATCH (May 2, 2019): Construction complete on new Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital in Saskatoon

The new NICU is scheduled to open this fall on the top floor of the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital.

BloomNICU is a charitable organization that raises funds for the Saskatoon NICU, which provides special care to newborns born prematurely, or who are too ill or too small.