Saskatchewan Health Authority hires new otologist

Saskatchewan has a new otologist.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority said Dr. Paul Mick is now practicing in Saskatoon.

He will be providing highly specialized procedures such as cochlear implants and bone-anchored hearing device surgery, along with general ear, nose, and throat surgeries.

Mick said the new children’s hospital was one factor in his decision to move to the province.

“I am excited about working to improve the health of Saskatchewan residents by preventing the disability that is often associated with hearing loss and treating otological disorders with state-of-the-art interventions,” Mick said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The new facilities and equipment at Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital and Ellis Hall at the Royal University Hospital were an important factor in my decision to relocate to Saskatoon and will facilitate patient-centred care and better outcomes.”

Saskatchewan first started offering highly specialized otologist services in 2011. Patients previously had to travel out-of-province for surgery.

Roughly 150 cochlear implant surgeries have been performed in the province between August 2011 and October 2017.

