‘It’s just nice to help other people’: 8-year-old raises money for Regina NICU

An 8-year-old from Regina is hoping to inspire others to pay it forward, hosting a fundraiser on Friday and Saturday to raise money for the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

Alexis Eleniak organized the event at her mother’s bridal shop, SutuRa Bridal and Fashion Boutique in Northgate Mall, an idea sparked by her mother.

READ MORE: 9-year-old hosts online auction to raise money for Regina NICU

“I told her I’m having a sale in the bridal shop and I also have some inventory that can go,” Airin Lincuna said. “[I asked her,] ‘Do you think you can do something for the NICU?’ And she said, ‘Yes, but what’s the NICU, mommy?'”

After a trip to the NICU and learning about the approximately 500 newborns admitted each year, Alexis says she was up for the challenge.

Not only that, she also learned the NICU has a special place in her family’s heart.

“My big brother he used to be in the NICU and I just felt sad for him because he felt stressed when he was in my step-mommy’s tummy,” Alexis said. “So I also wanted to help those babies that were in the NICU.”

READ MORE: Why more young people are becoming entrepreneurs

Setting her goal at $1,000, Alexis sold dresses, shirts, selfie sticks, pins and belts to raise money.

“I’ve learned that if you help other people, there could be other people that help you back when you need help,” Alexis said. “I want to inspire people to help other people. It’s just nice to help other people.”

A bright future for an 8-year-old with a big heart, showing just how contagious kindness can be.

“It’s very humbling in a way, as a mother I think and you’re very proud that she’s motivated in doing this,” Lincuna said.