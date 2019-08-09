$1M donation to start foundation to aid services at All Nations Healing Hospital

The All Nations Healing Hospital (ANHH) in Fort Qu’Appelle, Sask., has received a $1 million donation.

This gift provides the seed money to start the DEK ANHH Foundation Fund, which will aid in the delivery of services provided by the hospital.

The donor family, who wishes to remain anonymous, praised ANHH for the compassion, support and dignity its beloved family member received in their final hours.

“We strive to deliver the best health care services we can,” ANHH board chair Edmund Bellegarde.

“This donation is a testament to the exemplary work of the staff and health care providers of the All Nations Healing Hospital.”

ANHH provides acute, palliative, and emergency health care services, community health services, and health care programming. It is owned and operated by the File Hills Qu’Appelle Tribal Council and Touch Agency Tribal Council.

Fort Qu’Appelle is around 60 kilometres northeast of Regina.