Barrie police searching for suspect after credit card reportedly stolen, used fraudulently

Officers are searching for a male suspect after a credit card was reportedly stolen from a gym locker in Barrie last week and used fraudulently at several local locations, according to police.

On Wednesday, officers received information regarding the alleged theft of a credit card from a south-end Barrie gym two days earlier, police say.

According to officers, the suspect gained access to a locked gym locker sometime between 3:39 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. last Monday while the cardholder participated in a workout.

Afterwards, police say the credit card was used fraudulently at a number of Barrie locations to make purchases that appeared to be out of the ordinary.

The credit card company contacted the cardholder in an attempt to confirm the irregular purchases, police say.

Surveillance footage was obtained from the gym and from the locations where the fraudulent purchases reportedly occurred, according to police.

The suspect is described as a 25- to 30-year-old man with a beard and moustache who was wearing a black-and-white Adidas striped sweatshirt and a black baseball hat with a white logo.

Anyone with information can contact Const. Whitehead of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext. 2727, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

WATCH: Credit card fraud made easy