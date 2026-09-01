B.C. AG condemns report of death threats and raw bacon at Surrey mosque

British Columbia’s attorney general is condemning Islamophobia after the Fleetwood Islamic Centre in Surrey says members of its congregation found the facility vandalized with threatening graffiti and pieces of raw bacon.
Niki Sharma says her heart goes out to the Fleetwood Islamic Academy Society and the Muslim community who woke up to the “hate incident and threats of violence.”
The society says in a statement that threats like “get out or die” and “Islam is trash” were found written on the walls of the mosque by attendees who arrived in the morning for prayer over the weekend.
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It says pieces of raw bacon were found hanging from a door handle as well as near the windows and that the community is co-operating with police.
Surrey police say RCMP are investigating after being called about a hate crime that had reportedly occurred at some point between 11 p.m. on Friday and 5 a.m. on Saturday.
The society says the situation is reminiscent of pig matter being left in front of a mosque in Quebec City before a mass shooting in 2017.
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