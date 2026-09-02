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Crime

OPP warn of fraudsters using online video platforms

By Rachel Morgan Global News
Posted September 2, 2026 10:00 am
1 min read
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The Zoom application is seen on this phone screen. Getty Images
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Ontario Provincial Police are alerting people to the dangers of online fraud after a resident fell victim to a scam involving a Zoom video meeting.

Police say a resident in the Collingwood, Ont., area received an inquiry through the platform Realtor.ca from an individual posing as a prospective client.

“After exchanging several emails, a Zoom meeting was arranged,” OPP said in a press release.

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During the meeting, the suspect claimed there were technical issues, directing the victim to join an alternative link, police said, adding that a downloadable file was also given to the victim.

“Shortly thereafter, the victim received banking notifications indicating unauthorized transactions had occurred,” OPP said.

Investigators said they believe the link and file may have provided the suspect with access to the victim’s computer and accounts. They are reminding the public to be vigilant when clicking unknown links or downloading unknown files.

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“Cybercriminals are increasingly using professional-looking video calls, emails, and websites to gain victims’ trust,” OPP said. “These scams often rely on creating a sense of urgency or exploiting common technical issues to convince individuals to click links, download files, or install malicious software.”

Anyone who believes they have been a victim of fraud is encouraged to contact police or the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

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