Husband tackles suspect who assaulted wife, pointed gun at her: RCMP

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A man is facing a number of charges after being accused of entering a Manitoba home, assaulting a woman and pointing a rifle at her, though the suspect had to go to hospital briefly after a man in the home tackled him and wrestled the gun away.

Blue Hills RCMP say they responded at about 12:55 p.m. on Aug. 27 to a report of an armed man who had entered a home in Souris, Man., and assaulted someone.

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A suspect knocked on the door of the home and when a female resident answered, the man asked to speak with her partner before he assaulted and pointed a high-powered rifle at her.

Her husband arrived, prompting her to run. He tackled the suspect, wrestled the rifle away and held him until police arrived.

Police said the victims were not seriously injured.

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When they arrived, the suspect was taken into custody and taken to hospital for monitoring. He was then arrested the following morning once he was released from hospital.

The firearm was retrieved and seized by RCMP.

A 66-year-old man from Souris is facing multiple firearms and assault charges, including two counts of pointing a firearm, two counts of assault with a weapon, using a firearm in the commission of an offence, break and enter, resisting a peace officer, and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

The man has since been released on a release order.