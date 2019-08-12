London Knights go with familiar look as team unveils new logo

The London Knights will have a new look for the 2019-20 season, with its inspiration coming from one of the most successful eras in the team’s history.

The team unveiled a new logo on Monday, saying it is a nod to the iconic London Knight helmet that inspired previous logos.

The new design looks very similar to the logo the Knights wore during the memorable 2004-05 season when they won the franchise’s first OHL and Memorial Cup championships.

The Knights used that logo from 2002 until 2008, when Dale Hunter, Mark Hunter and Basil McRae became owners of the team.

“To be able to represent many of the previous achievements that this franchise has accomplished while being able to look forward to the future was incredibly important to us,” said Mark Hunter, who is owner, vice-president and general manager of the Knights.

“In looking to develop the new generation of London Knights, this new logo will serve as a reminder of the hard work, passion and dedication it takes to be a London Knight, as represented by our alumni, both in hockey and in life.”

The new logo will be the 10th in team history. This includes the team’s change from the London Nationals to the London Knights during the 1968-69 season.

The team says it will unveil the Knights’ new jerseys on Monday, Aug. 19.

As we celebrate the past and look forward to the future, we will play under a new shield. This is a #NewKnight. pic.twitter.com/8LfWYBwKS7 — London Knights (@GoLondonKnights) August 12, 2019