3 children sent to hospital in horse and buggy crash with pickup truck

Oxford County OPP say three children and a man suffered serious injuries following a crash involving a pickup truck and a horse and buggy in Zorra Township.
Emergency crews were dispatched to Road 92 just after 10 a.m. on Wednesday.
READ MORE: Serious crashes involving horse-drawn buggies lead to call for patience on the road
Const. Ed Sanchuk said it appears the pickup truck rear-ended the buggy and one child in the buggy was ejected.
That child along with the other two children and a man in the buggy were all taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Sanchuk said the horse was also injured and may have to be put down.
The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.
Charges are pending in the collision and Sanchuk urged drivers who use back roads in Zorra Township to slow down.
READ MORE: Man airlifted to hospital after being tossed from buggy in Wellesley
“This collision did not need to happen,” he said.
Road 92 was closed between 15th and 19th line for the investigation.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.