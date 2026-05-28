Small plane makes emergency landing in Saskatchewan after running out of gas

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Police in Saskatchewan say a small plane was forced to make an emergency landing on a gravel road northwest of Saskatoon after running out of gas.

Corman Park police say in a news release that they and the RCMP responded Tuesday evening to the area of Lutheran Road near Range Road 3072 after being notified of a potential crash by Nav Canada.

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They say officers learned the plane hadn’t crashed but rather had experienced “fuel exhaustion,” which led to a complete loss of engine power.

Police say nobody was injured and the plane wasn’t damaged, adding the pilot safely landed on the rural road.

They say the plane was refuelled and returned to its departure airport.

Investigators say the Transportation Safety Board of Canada has been notified.