Man airlifted to hospital after being tossed from buggy in Wellesley
A man was airlifted to a London hospital Thursday after being thrown from his buggy in Wellesley, police say.
Police say the horses pulling the 53-year-old’s buggy were startled and pulled free of the buggy, tossing the man into the ditch.
A witness called 911 and an air ambulance was called for.
The horses were found and returned.
