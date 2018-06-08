Horse and buddy accident Wellesley
June 8, 2018 4:10 pm

Man airlifted to hospital after being tossed from buggy in Wellesley

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News

An Ornge air ambulance comes in for landing.

THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
A man was airlifted to a London hospital Thursday after being thrown from his buggy in Wellesley, police say.

Police say the horses pulling the 53-year-old’s buggy were startled and pulled free of the buggy, tossing the man into the ditch.

A witness called 911 and an air ambulance was called for.

The horses were found and returned.

