Serious crashes involving horse-drawn buggies lead to call for patience on the road from OPP

Two serious crashes this month between horse-drawn carriages and motorized vehicles has led Huron County OPP to call for patience on the road.

Nine people have been sent to hospital as a result of the two crashes.

One collision between a school bus and a horse-drawn buggy sent six people to hospital. Everyone inside the buggy was injured when the crash happened Mar. 7 at Concession 10 and Sideroad 5 in Arran-Elderslie. While there were students on the school bus at the crash, none were injured.

The other crash happened a day later in Howick Township, a car and a horse-drawn vehicle crashed on the Howick-Turnberry Road between Gorrie Road and Belmore Line. One person was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, two others were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Provincial police say buggies always lose when they collide with a motorized vehicle.

“One crash is just too many,” said Huron County OPP Detachment Commander, Inspector Wendy Burrow in a release. “The reality is these crashes often produce tragic results regardless of who is at fault. I implore you to stay alert, always drive safely, and share the roadway whenever you encounter slow moving vehicles in your travels.”

Police advise all motorists to be alert and be safe and to only pass when it’s safe to do so.

Horse-drawn buggies aren’t the only slow moving vehicles motorists should be aware of. With the spring planting season settling in, drivers can expect to see a growing number of slow moving farm vehicles on the road.

Farm implements and horse-drawn vehicles will be operating as far to the right as possible. Slow down and keep well back when approaching from behind.

It isn’t just motorists who need to be alert on the roads, operators of farm equipment or horse-drawn vehicles are required to have two white lamps to the front and one red lamp to the rear when operating one half-hour after sunset to one half-hour before sunrise.