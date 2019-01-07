2 injured in crash between horse-drawn buggy and car in Woolwich

An crash in Woolwich between a car and horse-drawn buggy sent to people to hospital Sunday night.

Waterloo Regional Police said that at around 8:30 p.m., a car was travelling northbound on Northfield Drive East through the intersection at Highway 86. The horse-drawn buggy was trying to turn left onto Highway 86 and the two collided.

The two people in the horse-drawn buggy were taken to hospital. One suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, while the other was left with minor injuries.

The horse, as well as the two people who were in the other vehicle, were uninjured in the crash.

Waterloo police say they are continuing to investigate and that charges are pending.