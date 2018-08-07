Tractor trailor full of turkeys tips forcing Listowell Road near Elmira to be closed

A portion of Listowell Road near Elmira was forced to close Tuesday morning after a tractor trailer carrying a load of turkeys flipped over into a ditch.

Woolwich Fire Chief Dale Martin posted a photo of the incident on Twitter.

update on Listowel Road It will be closed for a number of hours due to transferring a Load of turkeys and removing hydro lines and poles please avoid the area pic.twitter.com/wwvY7Wjgtc — Dale Martin (@100dale) August 7, 2018

Waterloo police said on Twitter that Listowell Road between Floradale and Steffler roads was closed and that power was down in the area.

Martin said that the road would be closed for several hours for the removal of hydro lines and the transfer of turkeys to another vehicle.

North Waterloo Hydro’s website noted that service has been restored to all customers who were affected by the incident.