‘Freezies’ truck catches fire on Highway 401 west of Brockville

A tractor trailer carrying “Freezies” caught fire overnight on Highway 401 just west of Brockville, according to OPP.

At about 1:15 a.m. on Wednesday, officers of the Leeds County OPP responded to the vehicle fire on the highway, west of Brockville in Elizabethtown-Kitley Township.

The Freezies truck became completely engulfed in flames, causing both eastbound and westbound lanes of Highway 401 to be closed. The westbound lanes were eventually opened but the eastbound lanes remain closed.

The Ministry of the Environment was contacted to address a diesel spill from the truck, which OPP say has destroyed part of the highway.

There were no reported injuries.

OPP say the damaged eastbound lanes of Highway 401 will remain closed until about 8 p.m. on Wednesday, to allow for vehicle removal, surface repaving and to allow for the investigation. Detours are in place at Long Beach / Highway 2 exit.