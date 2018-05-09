Canada
Doritos tractor trailer catches fire on westbound Hwy. 401 near Mallorytown

By Online Reporter  Global News

A double tractor trailer carrying Doritos products caught fire on Wednesday morning.

The back trailer of a double tractor trailer carrying Doritos caught fire in the westbound lane of Highway 401 near Mallorytown on Wednesday morning.

As of right now, there are no reports of any major injuries. The driver of the Doritos truck was seen on the side of the highway speaking with police.

According to Glen Coones, a driver who was stuck behind the accident, the driver was able to quickly detach the front trailer from the second car of what truck drivers refer to as a “road-train.”

Coones, a truck driver himself, said that the Doritos driver’s quick thinking could have save the fire from spreading to the fuel tank in the front of the truck.

The back trailer of a double tractor trailer caught fire on Highway 401 on May. 9.

Glen Coones

Coones also said traffic has been backed up since 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

OPP have opened the left lane near the accident in order to let people pass.

As of right now, there are no other details, but expect delays on Highway 401 going westbound.

