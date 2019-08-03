RCMP in Moncton investigating disappearance of Brayden Thibault

New Brunswick RCMP are in Moncton as part of their investigation into the disappearance and suspected death of 17-year-old Brayden Thibault.

Staff-Sgt. Andre Pepin of the New Brunswick RCMP told Global News that they are conducting searches in the Moncton area with a focus in the vicinity of l’Université de Moncton.

Police would not comment on why they are searching in Moncton.

READ MORE: N.B. RCMP investigating 2017 disappearance of Brayden Thibault as homicide

They have confirmed that the city should expect an increased police presence, search crews and RCMP air assets as part of the search.

Thibault, from St. Stephen, was last seen on the afternoon of July 31, 2017 on Gibson Street on Fredericton’s north side.

RCMP confirmed on Tuesday that they had followed many leads as part of their investigation into the teen’s disappearance.

Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh, a spokesperson with the New Brunswick RCMP, said they now believe that Thibault is dead and they are investigating his disappearance as a homicide.

“We want to bring him home and give some sense of closure to his family,” Rogers-Marsh said in a news release.

“We know there are people who know what happened to Brayden and where his remains are located. We know there are people who may have heard others talking about what happened to Brayden. “

READ MORE: Mother of missing N.B. teen pleads for answers, RCMP suspect foul play in disappearance

In 2018 Thibault’s mother, Amanda Frigault, pleaded for answers as RCMP confirmed they suspected foul play in his disappearance.

“‘I love you more, Mama,’ were the last words I heard my son say,” said Frigault, who released a video with her plea for information last year.

Anyone with information on the disappearance and death of Brayden Thibault is asked to contact the New Brunswick RCMP’s Major Crime Unit at 506-452-4252.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

With files from Aya Al-Hakim