Lockdown for Manitoba First Nation as RCMP search for suspect in bar shooting

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Residents of a First Nation in northern Manitoba were urged to lock their doors late Tuesday as Mounties used police dogs and other specialized units to search for a man suspected in a bar shooting.

RCMP were called around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to a disturbance just south of Lagoon Road in Norway House, a roughly 800-kilometre drive from Winnipeg.

“Upon arrival, officers located two males with gunshot injuries,” police said in a news release.

The conditions of the two men were not immediately available.

The Norway House Cree Nation said in an emergency alert that the shooting took place at the Playgreen Inn bar.

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The alert said the suspected shooter was seen running into the bush of nearby Fort Island and that RCMP were searching for him. As of early Wednesday, the suspect was still at large, officials said.

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Police believe the man is armed with a weapon. A suspect description was not provided, but police said anyone with information should contact them.

Norway House Cree Nation said people should lock their doors and not let anyone into their homes.

“RCMP have requested a full community lock down,” the alert said. “All offices and local businesses have all closed and remain closed until further notice.”

Season Roulette, chief of Norway House Cree Nation, said people should stay in their homes, check on their loved ones and follow official instructions.

“My heart is with everyone affected by tonight’s serious situation on Fort Island,” Roulette said in a post on social media. “Prayers for everyone affected tonight, for our families, and for those working to protect our community.”

On its website, Norway House Cree Nation says it is one of Manitoba’s largest Indigenous communities, with almost 6,900 members living on reserve. The community sits on the eastern channel of the Nelson River.

Major economic drivers include fishing and trapping.