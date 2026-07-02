Scarborough stabbing leaves 2 with serious injuries, suspects outstanding

Two people are in serious but stable condition after a stabbing in Scarborough on Wednesday night.
Around 10 p.m., Toronto police said they were called to the area of Nugget Avenue and McCowan Road for reports of a stabbing.
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Officers found that two people had been stabbed. Both were taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Paramedics told Global News they had assessed both patients, who were stable.
The suspect or suspects fled the scene and police have not provided a description.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police.
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