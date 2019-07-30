N.B. RCMP investigating 2017 disappearance of Brayden Thibault as homicide

Brayden Thibault is a 17-year-old from St. Stephen, N.B. who was last seen on the afternoon of July 31, 2017, on Gibson Street on Fredericton’s northside.

Since then, police have been following many investigative leads and had previously stated that his disappearance was considered suspicious.

“We believe, through our investigation, that Brayden is deceased. We want to bring him home and give some sense of closure to his family,” said Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh of the New Brunswick RCMP in a news release.

READ MORE: Mother of missing N.B. teen pleads for answers, RCMP suspect foul play in disappearance

“We know there are people who know what happened to Brayden and where his remains are located. We know there are people who may have heard others talking about what happened to Brayden. There are ways to provide that information confidentially. We are asking those people to do the right thing and contact police or Crime Stoppers,” he added.

In 2018, Amanda Frigault, mother of teen, pleaded for answers as RCMP confirmed they suspected foul play in his disappearance.

“I love you more, Mama” were the last words I heard my son say,” said Frigault, who released a video with her plea for information last year.

The RCMP Major Crime Unit will be conducting searches for Brayden Thibault’s remains in areas of interest in the coming weeks.

Anyone with information on the disappearance and death of Brayden Thibault is asked to contact the New Brunswick RCMP’s Major Crime Unit at 506-452-4252.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers.