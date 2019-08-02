‘We’re out there’: Motorcycle safety urged ahead of long weekend travels

Calgary has seen a handful of motorcycle crashes already in 2019, including one on Edmonton Trail and 36 Ave. on Friday in which the lone rider walked away uninjured.

There have been at least two other crashes in a two-week span that left the riders of those motorcycles in serious and life-threatening condition.

It’s an issue that Calgary police deal with annually when bikes hit the road in the spring.

Since 2017, Calgary has dealt with four fatal collisions, but overall there have been over 400 motorcycle-related collisions with nearly half resulting in injuries.

It’s a number that concerns motorbike riders in Calgary every time they hop on their vehicles.

“It’s all about keeping your head on a swivel, I suppose,” Miles Cantafio with Blackfoot Motosports said.

“Whether you’re on two wheels or four, you should always be cognizant of your surroundings.”

So far in 2019, Calgary has seen 92 motorcycle-related crashes. Fifty-one of those were property damage-related collisions, and 41 were injury collisions, with no recorded fatal collisions.

A video released by the Ontario Provincial Police shows just how difficult it can be to see motorcycles on the highway when they approach from behind, reinforcing the fact that you always need to be aware of your surroundings.

“Keep an eye out for motorcycles. We’re out there,” Cantafio said.

“They do travel very quickly; they’re very small so you know they can come upon you very quickly,”

Motorcycle experts add that it is also on the drivers of the motorbikes to make sure they are keeping the roads safe.

