January 5, 2019 9:30 pm

Motorcycle show rides into Calgary for the weekend

By Online Journalist  Global News

WATCH (Jan. 4, 2019): Laurie Paetz with the Calgary Motorcycle Show joins Global News Morning Calgary to tell us what we can expect to see at this year's event – including some great accessories.

Hundreds snooped around at gleaming bikes at the BMO Centre in Calgary on Saturday.

The Calgary Motorcycle Show launched new gear and celebrated the upcoming riding season.

“It’s not just a static show,” said show manager Laurie Paetz. “We also create a lot of action attractions, which are great for the whole family.”

Kids six to 12 could test out their skills at the Yamaha Riding Academy while younger ones could learn to ride in the Strider Adventure Zone.

Kids tested out their riding skills on an obstacle course at the Calgary Motorcycle Show on Saturday.

There was new technology on display, including souped-up bikes with unusual wheel arrangements and electric bicycles.

“We have custom bikes, vintage bikes. Everything under this roof includes everything with power sports,” Paetz said. “If you’re looking to train for the season ahead; if you’re looking to buy and you’re looking to save money, this is the place to be.”

With just enough time before the show wraps up on Sunday, Paetz has advice for newcomers and seasoned riders alike.

“Get on the trails,” Paetz said. “It’s all part of the experience. It’s getting outside and enjoying.”

