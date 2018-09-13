Kelowna startup looking to build a global mobile motorcycle community

Jason Lotoski is a Kelowna motorcyclist who had a vision to create a mobile community connecting riders around the world.

Two years later, Lotoski’s dream is a reality. To the delight of motorcycle riding enthusiasts, phase one of the app Tonit has been launched.

Tonit allows riders to connect with other users, as well as plan, track and share routes and experiences.

The all-in-one app makes It easy for users to find others in their area who want to ride together, making the app social as well as practical.

“Using Facebook to grow a group wasn’t enough and I could see the gap, so that’s why I started Tonit,” Lotoski said. “We basically want to be the Strava for motorcycles, so start small and then eventually go global.”

Paul Custance is a local rider who has been using the app since it first launched. He says the program is great for meeting new friends.

“If I want to go riding with some people and a couple of my friends aren’t available, I can go on the app and put out the beacon,” Custance said. “I’m getting off work at five – who wants to ride? Who’s in the area? And then we can all meet up.”

Lotoski and his team have already raised close to $1 million in funding to take Tonit to the next level.

The startup has several new features they are working on for the app, including a messaging system, a buy-and-sell marketplace, and a crash alert to let family and friends know if a user has been in an accident.

Tonit is available as a free download on iOS and Android.