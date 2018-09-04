Motorcycle crash near Mission leaves one dead, one hospitalized

One person is dead and another is in hospital after their motorcycles crashed into each other east of Mission Monday night.

It happened around 6 o’clock on Highway 7 at Waring Road.

One bike landed in the ditch. A red motorcycle could be seen on the road.

The coroner removed one body from the scene and the other rider was reportedly airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

Motorcycle-related deaths in B.C. have soared this year.

More than 30 riders have died so far — that’s more than double the number compared to the same time last year, with 18 deaths in July alone.