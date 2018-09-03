Kelowna motorcyclist clinging to life

A motorcyclist is clinging to life after being involved in a serious crash over the weekend in Kelowna.

The two-vehicle crash happened late Saturday night on Springfield Road in Rutland, where the biker and a Honda Civic car collided head-on.

“Initial indicators at the scene suggest that the driver of the white Honda Civic had initiated a left-hand turn onto Willits Road from the eastbound lanes of Springfield Road when he collided with the red Harley-Davidson motorcycle, which had been travelling in the oncoming westbound lanes of Springfield Road. The impact of the collision ejected the motorcycle operator into the windshield of the Honda sedan,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said.

He said the driver of the Honda Civic, an 84-year-old Kelowna man, escaped serious injury, but the motorcyclist had to be rushed to intensive care at Kelowna General Hospital as a result of his injuries.

“The motorcycle operator, a 59-year-old Kelowna man, suffered serious, potentially life-threatening injuries. He was transported to hospital by B.C. Ambulance Service in stable condition. He remains in intensive care at this time,” O’Donaghey said.

No names have been released.