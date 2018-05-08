Global News Morning Edmonton May 8 2018 9:22am 03:35 Alberta RCMP Traffic Services: Motorcycle Safety Month May is Motorcycle Safety Month and the Alberta RCMP shares motorcycle safety tips that will help motorists avoid behaviours that increase the risks of collisions. Know your role for safe roads. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4193998/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4193998/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?