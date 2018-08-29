B.C. sees huge spike in motorcycle deaths: Coroner

The BC Coroners Service says it has seen a large spike in motorcycle-related deaths this year.

There have been 30 motorcycle deaths in B.C. so far this year, more than double the number of fatalities during the same time period last year.

There were 18 deaths in July alone, including a woman who was killed in a crash near Highway 1 in Abbotsford.

B.C.’s Interior Health Authority saw 12 deaths and Fraser Health Authority saw 10 fatalities, making up 73 per cent of all motorcyclist deaths.

Over the past decade, more than half of people killed on motorcycles were injured in the summertime. Forty-five per cent were injured on a weekend.

The coroners service noted speed and impairment continue to be the leading factors in motorcycle-related deaths.

“Speed is the leading factor for motorcycle crashes,” Lindsay Matthews, ICBC’s interim vice-president responsible for road safety, said in a release.

“It makes it difficult to respond to unexpected events, or to correct for errors. ICBC strongly encourages motorcyclists to keep within posted speed limits at all times, and to wear full protective gear to protect themselves in the event of a crash.”