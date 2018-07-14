Woman killed in motorcycle crash in Abbotsford

A woman has died in a motorcycle accident near Highway One in Abbotsford.

Two people were thrown from their bike in the crash, which happened around 8:30 Friday night on South Parallel Road at Cole Road near the Sumas Prairie.

#Abbotsford Emergency Services are on South Parallel at Cole Rd assisting the RCMP with a serious MVI involving a motorcycle & veh. Road closures from South Parallel- from Whatcom Rd to Cole Rd. Avoid the area to allow emergency vehicle access. #roadclosure pic.twitter.com/Dg0ivI1RtK — Abbotsford Police Department (@AbbyPoliceDept) July 14, 2018

Abbotsford police confirmed the woman had died just before 11 p.m. They also said the crash involved another vehicle.

South Parallel Road was shut down for hours while officers investigated, finally reopening around 8 a.m. Saturday. The closures also caused major delays on Highway One heading out of Abbotsford.

The investigation has been taken over by Mission RCMP, who haven’t provided any information on how the crash happened, or the condition of the other victim.