Motorcycle crash in West Kelowna could have been much worse: RCMP

Police say protective gear helped save two motorcycle riders from serious crash injuries in West Kelowna on Thursday afternoon.

The lone motorcycle accident took place at approximately 3:30 p.m., on Westside Road, north of Denison Road. Police say the driver and passenger of the Ducati were both ejected when the bike was overcorrected on a curve.

The bike overturned and ended up in a ditch. The two occupants, a man and a woman from Alberta, sustained “non-life threatening injuries.”

“It’s amazing that no other motor vehicles were involved in this crash and that the injuries sustained by the two riders were deemed to be non-life threatening,” said Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “I suspect that the couples’ injuries could have been more severe had they not been wearing their helmets and added protective gear lined with strong synthetic fibers.”

Witnesses who have not yet spoken to police are asked to contact Cst. Clark of the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880 and cite file number 2018-53641.