Man seriously injured as car, motorcycle collide in east Hamilton

A 49-year-old Hamilton man is in serious, but stable condition in hospital after crashing his motorcycle in the east end just before midnight.

He was on Queenston Road just past Nash Road when his bike collided with a car that was turning left into a plaza.

The 22-year-old driver of the car was not injured.

Hamilton police are investigating.

Anyone who has yet to speak to police is requested to contact Det. Const. Jaimi Bannon of the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 905-546-4753.