Motorcycle crash on Westside Road

A motorcycle crash tied up traffic on Westsdie Road north of Okanagan Lake resort late Thursday afternoon.

Two people were on the motorcycle at the time, a man and a woman.

A medevac helicopter was brought to the scene.

There is no word on the condition of either of the people involved at this time.

