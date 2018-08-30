Motorcycle crash on Westside Road
A motorcycle crash tied up traffic on Westsdie Road north of Okanagan Lake resort late Thursday afternoon.
Two people were on the motorcycle at the time, a man and a woman.
A medevac helicopter was brought to the scene.
There is no word on the condition of either of the people involved at this time.
