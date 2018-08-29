Vernon woman credits helmet with saving her life

One look at Eleanor Wilmot’s cracked and mangled bicycle helmet will leave you with no doubt that she was in a serious collision.

However, the Vernon woman believes the outcome could have been far worse without the protection the helmet provided.

“That could have been my head,” remarked Wilmot as she held her damaged helmet.

“I swear I would be dead if it wasn’t for that helmet. It is amazing to me. It feels light weight and it doesn’t look like there is anything to it, [but] I swear it saved my life.”

On July 27 the 66-year-old was riding back from the grocery store when she collided with a turning pickup truck as she crossed 27th Street at 43rd Avenue in Vernon.

Wilmot believes the driver simply didn’t see her.

“All of a sudden I was under the wheels of a big truck and being dragged and screaming. Thankfully he stopped,” Wilmot said.

“His right wheel, front wheel rolled over my head and the top of [the] left side of my body.”

The incident left the Vernon cyclist with a long list of injuries, including fractures to her pelvis, cracked ribs and a torn lung.

However, she credits the helmet with saving her life and hopes others will learn from her example and make a point of wearing their helmets when they go out for a ride.

“If you care for your friends and family, and want to be around for another day, I think wear it. It saved my life; that’s all I know. I’m a cautionary tale,” Wilmot said.

“I’ve never had an accident in my life. If it can happen to me, it can happen to anyone. I feel that I’m fairly careful.”

Surviving the crash also meant that nine days after the collision she was around to witness a few hours of her daughter’s wedding.

The senior is still recovering from the incident, but plans to eventually return to riding a bike.